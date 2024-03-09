Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,234,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Weis Markets Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $86.67.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.32%.

Weis Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.