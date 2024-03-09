Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Raised by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.