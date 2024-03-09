Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.25

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.14, with a volume of 102234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -125.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

