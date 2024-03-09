Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.50% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $25,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $60.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

