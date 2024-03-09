William Blair Comments on Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

