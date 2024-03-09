William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MDxHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MDxHealth from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

MDxHealth Stock Performance

MDXH opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. MDxHealth has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDxHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MVM Partners LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $17,906,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MDxHealth by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MDxHealth by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

