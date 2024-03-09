William Zerella Sells 50,000 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 50,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $457,275.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $440,375.00.

ACVA opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.56. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

