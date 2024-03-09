Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 23.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,106,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 50.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,786,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,859 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 853.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,526,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,385 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 19.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,301,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of WIT opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.42%. Equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.82.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

