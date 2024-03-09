WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.06

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.06 and last traded at $69.06, with a volume of 2119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.59.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,829,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,871,000 after purchasing an additional 161,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,814,000 after purchasing an additional 65,546 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 538,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,551 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 533,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

