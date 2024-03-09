WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.06

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.06 and last traded at $69.06, with a volume of 2119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.59.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 36.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $104,000.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

