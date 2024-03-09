WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.63

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.63 and last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 6081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.13.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average is $64.69.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

