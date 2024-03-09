WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.63

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.63 and last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 6081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.13.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

