Woodside Energy Group (LON:WDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,511.00

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,511 ($19.18) and last traded at GBX 1,515.50 ($19.23), with a volume of 2058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,574 ($19.98).

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,213.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,609.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,720.36.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15,942.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

In other Woodside Energy Group news, insider Meg ONeill sold 7,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,009 ($38.19), for a total value of £239,606.67 ($304,107.97). 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.