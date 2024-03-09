Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,868 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,311 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $47,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

WYNN stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.51. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Read Our Latest Report on WYNN

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $671,938.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.