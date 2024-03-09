Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,868 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,311 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $47,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %
WYNN stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.51. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86.
Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.
Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts
In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $671,938.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
