XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.04

Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.04 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.80 ($0.09). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 129,980 shares traded.

XLMedia Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £18.19 million, a PE ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.04.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC operates as a digital media company that creates content for audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers in North America and Europe. It owns and operates various sites in gambling, sports media, and sports betting. The company was formerly known as Webpals Marketing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to XLMedia PLC in November 2013.

