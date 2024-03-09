Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,126 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 19,861 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.21% of Yelp worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yelp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,681 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Yelp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,171 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock worth $676,270. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

