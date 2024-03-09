YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of YETI worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 146,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on YETI shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

