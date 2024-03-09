Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.1 %

AWK opened at $118.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.66. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 271,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 43,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.