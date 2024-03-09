Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $15.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

