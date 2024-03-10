10,240 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alessandro Dinello purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New York Community Bancorp

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.