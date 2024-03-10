10,359 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 348.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stride in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Stride by 138.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LRN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

LRN stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

