1,055 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 52.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.06.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $699.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $625.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.51. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

