1,500 Shares in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 569,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,495,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 398,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 67,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

CGW opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.