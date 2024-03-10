1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) Head-To-Head Comparison

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Onion Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $84.68 million 2.46 -$22.70 million ($0.57) -9.21 Onion Global $401.23 million N/A -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

1stdibs.Com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Onion Global.

1stdibs.Com has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -16.77, indicating that its share price is 1,777% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 1stdibs.Com and Onion Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 0 0 0 N/A Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -26.80% -16.46% -12.28% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Onion Global beats 1stdibs.Com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

