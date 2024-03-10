2,058 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $259.54 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

