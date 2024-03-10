2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSVT. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at $896,435.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at $896,435.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $130,229.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,305 shares of company stock worth $523,183. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,508,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,854,000. Newtyn Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 317.0% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,076,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 2,338,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,189,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

TSVT opened at $4.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $238.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 54.94% and a negative net margin of 216.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

