4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives $39.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

FDMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

FDMT stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $10,546,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $827,266.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,185,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 712,884 shares of company stock worth $14,989,508. Insiders own 10.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 580.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

