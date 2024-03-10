976,987 Shares in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 976,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Annexon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Annexon by 630.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Annexon by 31.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Annexon during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Annexon during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Annexon by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $264.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

In other Annexon news, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 350,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,434. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANNX shares. Bank of America raised Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Annexon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

