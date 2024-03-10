Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) vs. Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Head to Head Contrast

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) and Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Takeda Pharmaceutical and Aadi Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aadi Bioscience 0 1 1 0 2.50

Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.44%. Aadi Bioscience has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,052.65%. Given Aadi Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aadi Bioscience is more favorable than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.7% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Aadi Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical 6.90% 12.57% 5.89% Aadi Bioscience -272.66% -45.78% -39.28%

Risk & Volatility

Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Aadi Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical $29.81 billion 1.57 $2.35 billion $0.66 22.38 Aadi Bioscience $23.26 million 2.26 -$60.51 million ($2.36) -0.91

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Aadi Bioscience. Aadi Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Takeda Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical beats Aadi Bioscience on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience. The company provides its products under the Entyvio, Gattex/Revestive, Takecab/Vocinti, Alofisel, Dexilant, Pantoloc/Controloc, Adynovate/Adynovi, Feiba, Recombinate, Hemofil/Immunate/Immunine, Takhzyro, Livtencity, Elaprase, Replagal, Advate, Flexbumin, Vpriv, Gammagard Liquid/Kiovig, Hyqvia, Cuvitru, Exkivity, Ninlaro, Velcade, Azilva-F, Lotriga, Iclusig, Leuplin/Enantone, Adcetris, vyvanse/elvanse, Trintellix, and Alunbrig brands. It has in-license agreement with BioMarin, Luxna Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline, Halozyme, and Kamada; collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Seagen Inc., Anima Biotech, Denali Therapeutics, KSQ Therapeutics, Noile-Immune Biotech, Center for iPS Cell Research Application, Kyoto University (CiRA), and Charles River Laboratories; licensing agreement with Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience, UCSD/Fortis Advisors, PeptiDream, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Xenetic Biosciences; collaboration and licensing agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Engitix, Genevant Sciences Corporation, Sosei Heptares, Zedira/Dr. Falk Pharma, Exelixis, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Heidelberg Pharma, HUTCHMED, Presage Biosciences, Codexis, Inc., Ensoma, Envozyne, KM Biologics, and Selecta BioScience, and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.; and collaboration with ZEDIRA GmbH and Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH. It has research collaboration and licensing agreement with Crescendo Biologics, Code Bio, Immusoft, Poseida Therapeutics, and Selecta Biosciences. The company was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

