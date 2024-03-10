ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.450 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABM. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.20.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

