ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Down 2.5%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.20 and last traded at $42.28. 43,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 507,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

ABM Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

