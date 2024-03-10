Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 1.75% of Avidity Biosciences worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,707,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,835,000 after buying an additional 1,538,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,171.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 944,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,828.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after buying an additional 711,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after buying an additional 636,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of RNA opened at $21.46 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Avidity Biosciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,373.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,696 shares of company stock valued at $128,610. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.