Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,622 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of American Airlines Group worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of AAL opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

