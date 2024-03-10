Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90,956 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Science Applications International worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Science Applications International stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average of $121.05. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $145.17.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

