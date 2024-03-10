Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $8.94 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.17% of Axcelis Technologies worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $111.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average is $139.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.28 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACLS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.