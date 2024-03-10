Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.28% of LivaNova at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 452.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIVN. Barclays lifted their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 167.91 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

