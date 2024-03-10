AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHCO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 653.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

