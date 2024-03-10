Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Receives $11.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Adecoagro Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adecoagro by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

AGRO stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Featured Articles

