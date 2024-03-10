AdTheorent (ADTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect AdTheorent to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdTheorent Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ADTH stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. AdTheorent has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $260.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of AdTheorent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTH. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AdTheorent by 427.5% during the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,786,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,854 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in AdTheorent by 31.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,714,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 655,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AdTheorent by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in AdTheorent during the first quarter valued at $15,679,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AdTheorent by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 36,277 shares during the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADTH shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

