Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $168.44

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $168.44 and last traded at $167.14, with a volume of 25389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.57 and its 200 day moving average is $129.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,878,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,313,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after acquiring an additional 735,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,599,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,014,000 after acquiring an additional 29,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

