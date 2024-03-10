Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,014 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.58% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $22,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,062 shares of company stock worth $111,338. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

