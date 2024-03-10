Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMD. UBS Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $207.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.73. The stock has a market cap of $331.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.83, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $78.51 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

