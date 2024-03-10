Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,512,000 after acquiring an additional 827,276 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,715,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 316,432 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 762,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 231,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Ternium by 4.2% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 583,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the period. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $40.10 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.79. Ternium had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.95%.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

