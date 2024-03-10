Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 336.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.89.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $147.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $151.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day moving average of $132.80.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

