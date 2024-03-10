Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,567 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CR shares. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Vertical Research started coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Crane Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CR opened at $128.54 on Friday. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $134.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

