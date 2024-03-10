Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARE. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.75.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

Shares of ARE opened at C$17.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at Aecon Group

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

