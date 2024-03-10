Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$18.50

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARE. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.75.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$17.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.22. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.42 and a 12 month high of C$17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

