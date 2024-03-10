Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Aeva Technologies from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

AEVA stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $345.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 28.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 34.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

