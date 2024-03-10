Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$81.44.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$62.09 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$47.07 and a 52 week high of C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

