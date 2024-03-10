AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,707 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.79% of AGCO worth $69,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

